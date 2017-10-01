Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Cabosnoop – Chaka
Peter Okoye of P-square Covers the October 2017 edition of vibe.ng‘s magazine
DJ Hazan x Dammy Krane – Based On Kpa (Prod. By Dicey)

VIDEO: Cabosnoop – Chaka



  • 2 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
After the success of his single Awaa featuring YBNL boss Olamide, Angolan singer Cabosnoop, has decided to drop a brand new single accompanied with the visuals titled Chakam. The Angolan singer sings in his native language and English.The single was produced by Femkeyz.

Listen Up And Enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

VIDEO: Cabosnoop – Chaka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 470