VIDEO: Cabosnoop – Chaka

After the success of his single Awaa featuring YBNL boss Olamide, Angolan singer Cabosnoop, has decided to drop a brand new single accompanied with the visuals titled Chakam. The Angolan singer sings in his native language and English.The single was produced by Femkeyz.
