Maddtonic – Money Making

After impressing greatly with Nice ‘N’ Slow which is still causing massive uproar both online and offline, Mo Dollar Records’ leading artiste and Dance-hall Icon – Maddtonic rounds up the year with another potential banger and this one is dubbed “Money Making”.

Produced by Marshkalow, Maddtonic continues his hot run of form by dropping a gem of a song which should be a fan favourite in no time as he playfully executes this jam – “Money Making”, which could also be seen a thoughtful tune of prayer.

The “Money Making” season is here and Maddtonic, managed by Creep Entertainment, is fully set to disturb your speakers with this very sweet tune. Dance, vibe and move along to this as you share with friends.

