VIDEO: Kcee Ft. Sauti Sol – Wine For Me

  • 1 hour ago
5Star Music lead act, Kcee unlocks the official music video to his pan-African hit single titled “Wine For Me” featuring revered Kenyan music group, Sauti Sol. The track is off his recently released album “Attention To Detail”. Enjoy this.

