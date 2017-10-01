J Jamani – What You Want | Take My Hands

The quiet after the release of ‘Forget The Night’ is silenced through a thorough and energetic studio work that resulted to the emergence of a new heart melting project ‘ WHAT YOU WANT ‘ and TAKE MY HANDS ‘ by J JAMANI. JLB Music Group CEO, Justina Lee Brown, heat maker of ‘Omo2sexy’, in light of her love and passion for Nigeria music, drew on this project.

With a voice to die for as an Afropop and RnB singer, J Jamani has a great dancing skill making him a favourite to steal the show.

Enjoy!