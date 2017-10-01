PREMIERE: DJ Coublon – Shokoto Yokoto Ft. Klem

DJ Coublon – Shokoto Yokoto Ft. Klem

DJ Coublon popularly known for good music and countless hits releases new music “Shokoto Yokoto” featuring ace songwriter/singer Ikemefuna Nwamonye Klem popukarly known as “Klem” .

Klem who has been the brain behind major hits from A list artists in the music industry is definitely a rare gem armed to take the music industry to another level with his sound.

Klem haven written “Yolo Yolo by Seyi Shay“, “Ferrari by Yemi Alade“, “Glass House by 9ice“, “Gift by Iyanya” among-st others is on the side to introduce a new level of fresh music to music fans Worldwide.

The new song “Shokoto Yokoto” which is DJ Coublon‘s follow up single to Iyanya featured “My Way” was produced by the prolific music producer him self with guitar by Africa’s best guitarist “Fiokee“.

The song was mastered by Africa’s leading sound engineer “Swaps“.

Enjoy!