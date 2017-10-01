Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Bracket – Just Like That ft. Korede Bello
PREMIERE: DJ Coublon – Shokoto Yokoto Ft. Klem

Bracket – Just Like That ft. Korede Bello



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Bracket – Just Like That ft. Korede Bello

Talent Nigerian music duo, Bracket, team up Mavin Records act, Korede Bello to share a new banger titled “Just Like That”.

The song was produced by Jaynonny.

Check on it and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Bracket – Just Like That ft. Korede Bello
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 468