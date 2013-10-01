Home | Showtime | Celebrities | We’ve Lost It, We Have No Respect For Each Other; Peter On P-Square Reunion

Fans have pondered if there would be any possibility of a P-Square reunion after the confirmed split which is obviously not a publicity stunt as we all assumed.

Peter Okoye also dubbed as Mr. P, in an interview with Vibe Magazine, Peter spoke about the possibility of the team working together. He however gave a glimpse of hope saying until they grow some respect for each other, it would not be possible.

In his words;

Of course. When the respect is back. When you stay apart for a while, the respect will come. We’ve lost it.

People will never understand but we’ve lost that respect. Like I said in the open letter, we will work in future but when we come back, it will be from respect. There was no respect that’s why there has been a back and forth. Aren’t you guys tired of it? If I tell you that P-Square is back now, people will say “You guys are tricking us”. Don’t play with people’s minds.

I don’t have any problem. All I said is that, have it at the back of your minds – P-Square is for the fans. Peter, Paul. Jude and family, is family.

People say why do I put my business on social media? If I say I am not dealing with this manager (Jude Okoye), it is for the public to know because it is the public that will still call and book a show with him.

I give him my respect as an older brother. I don’t have a problem with that but when you disrespect me based on the job, then there’s a problem. One thing I will never do when I come back to this life again is mix family with business.

