Mafikizolo – O Fana Nawe ft. Yemi Alade



Here’s a solid pan-African collaboration as South African sensational music duo, Mafikizolo team up with Nigerian music diva and Effyzzie Music Group act, Yemi Alade to share a new record titled “O Fana Nawe”.

The track was jointly produced by DJ Maphorisa and Masterkraft.

Enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

