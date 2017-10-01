Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Davolee – Oya Gbeff ft. Olamide (Prod. By Young John)
Mafikizolo – O Fana Nawe ft. Yemi Alade
Yovi – All For You

Davolee – Oya Gbeff ft. Olamide (Prod. By Young John)



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Just when we thought the kid might be taking it too slow, YBNL signee, Davolee clears our doubt with a new Olamide assisted banger titled “Oya Gbeff”.

This comes after he served us with his previously released singles, Cirocing and Festival Bar.

“Oya Gbeff” was produced by the usual suspect, Young John the wicked producer..

Check on this. TGIF baby!!!!

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Davolee – Oya Gbeff ft. Olamide (Prod. By Young John)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 483