Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yovi – All For You
Davolee – Oya Gbeff ft. Olamide (Prod. By Young John)
Humblesmith – Sugar [Prod. by Tiwezi]

Yovi – All For You



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Yovi - All For You

YOVI DROPS “ALL FOR YOU”
There’s no stopping the young gifted singer, YOVI a.k.a Microphone boy a.k.a Simmer, as he releases another beautiful song titled “ALL FOR YOU”.

The song was produced by 2flexing with Hawaiian Guitars by Funsho, live Sax by Ozedikus, bass guitars by Martinsbass, and Talking Drums by Ara. It was mixed & Mastered by Marqaimix

“ALL FOR YOU” serves as his sophomore single under the LRR/REGNUM DYNASTY imprint. His debut single “Amen” was released months ago and it enjoyed great remixes with Lil Kesh, Mayorkun, Fanicko and Ary.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Yovi – All For You
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 483