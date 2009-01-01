Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Shatta Wale – Life Changer
VIDEO: Shatta Wale – Life Changer



  • 3 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Ghanaian music maestro and SM4LYF Records boss, Shatta Wale churns out the official music video to his “Life Changer” banger. The video was directed by Rex. Check on it below and enjoy.  

VIDEO: Shatta Wale – Life Changer
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

