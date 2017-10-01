VIDEO: Ben Anansi – Tumble Me
After dropping the audio for the infectious club tune “Tumble Me”, Ben Anansi quickly releases the official video.
Shot by Adamsgud , the vibrant video compliments Ben Anansi’s effort to put his name on the wall perfectly.
Ben Anansi is signed to BO Entertainment. Watch, re-watch, and share #TumbleMe! Bad Yute!
[embedded content]
