Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ben Anansi – Tumble Me
VIDEO: Shatta Wale – Life Changer
Wilfresh – I No Like Skul (Prod. By Shoo Layce)

VIDEO: Ben Anansi – Tumble Me



  • 4 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

After dropping the audio for the infectious club tune “Tumble Me”, Ben Anansi quickly releases the official video.

Shot by Adamsgud , the vibrant video compliments Ben Anansi’s effort to put his name on the wall perfectly.

Ben Anansi is signed to BO Entertainment. Watch, re-watch, and share #TumbleMe! Bad Yute! 

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

VIDEO: Ben Anansi – Tumble Me
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 482