Wilfresh – I No Like Skul (Prod. By Shoo Layce)



BAMZ Entertainment new signee – WILFRESH (Born Iwinosa Wilson Iguodala) wastes no time in kickstarting a promising musical career by dropping his debut single under his new label, dubbed “I No Like Skul”.

 

Produced by Shoo Layce, WILFRESH serves up this very beautifully-crafted tune, straight out of the music kitchen to the delight of music lovers.

 

Having just joined a very stable and fledging record label in BAMZ Entertainment which is managed by Epignosis Management, WILFRESH is definitely here to stay as he aims to continually thrill fans with lots of good music from the plethora of songs in his kitty.

 

For now, enjoy “I No Like Skul” to get a taste of what to expect from WILFRESH in the nearest future. Connect with Wilfresh on all social media platforms – @itswilfresh.

