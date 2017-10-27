Falz Drops Surprise Album ’27’ To Celebrate Birthday

First of all, happy birthday to the sensational Nigerian rapper and actor “Folarin Falana” popularly known as Falz.

The AMVCA winner is a year older today and to top it all Falz has released a new album ’27’ unannounced to mark his anniversary.

’27’ the album houses 17 songs with features from Wande Coal, YCEE, Maleek Berry, Sir Dauda, Burna Boy etc.

The album is available on digital stores.

