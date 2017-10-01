VIDEO: Tito Da.Fire – Wild Thoughts (DJ Khaled Cover)

Tito Da.Fire raises the ante of his game with fresh visuals to his “Wild Thoughts cover” which has being enjoying constant airplay from radio stations, clubs, DJs and other media houses.
The Grindiin Records soldier showed hallmarks of a great artiste in his interpolation of the Cover.
While we look forward to New music to be released before the end of the year, Watch and enjoy video to “Wild Thoughts Cover”
The video was directed by AdamsGud
Enjoy!
[embedded content]
