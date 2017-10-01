Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Tito Da.Fire – Wild Thoughts (DJ Khaled Cover)
Falz Drops Surprise Album ’27’ To Celebrate Birthday
Ryan – Bolanle (Prod. By Jaysynthsbeatz)

VIDEO: Tito Da.Fire – Wild Thoughts (DJ Khaled Cover)



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Tito Da.Fire - Wild Thoughts

Tito Da.Fire raises the ante of his game with fresh visuals to his “Wild Thoughts cover” which has being enjoying constant airplay from radio stations, clubs, DJs and other media houses. 

The Grindiin Records soldier showed hallmarks of a great artiste in his interpolation of the Cover.

While we look forward to New music to be released before the end of the year, Watch and enjoy video to “Wild Thoughts Cover”

The video was directed by AdamsGud

Enjoy!

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

VIDEO: Tito Da.Fire – Wild Thoughts (DJ Khaled Cover)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 488