Ryan – Bolanle (Prod. By Jaysynthsbeatz)

Dr Dolor Entertainment’s prolific rapper and singer Ryan has released his new jamming single titled Bolanle.
The Jaysynthsbeatz produced single is infused with heavy melodies and sounds from the Afrobeats genre. The song takes a groovy tune with Ryan delivering playful yet hard hitting bars to make a vey enjoyable experience for listeners.
The DDE lead act continues to meet expectations with this track and one can only applaud his meteoric rise on becoming a fans favorite in the Nigerian music scene.
Bolanle follows up his inspirational single Pray, released a few months ago. This new single guarantees to make heads turn. Listen, share and enjoy.
