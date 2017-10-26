Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Popito – Call Me Ft Solidstar & Yung L
VIDEO: Popito – Call Me Ft Solidstar & Yung L



One of Nigeria’s finest producer and singer, Popito {PB} drops video for the hot blazing single, “call me” ft Solidstar & Yung L,Directed by Adams GuD. Check on the video and enjoy.

VIDEO: Popito – Call Me Ft Solidstar & Yung L
