Oritsefemi – Kelele ft. Olamide



MSN Gang/Arogunmenite Sounds Superstar, Oritsefemi teams up with Nigerian Rapper Olamide on this dope song titled Kelele.

This new tune is another epic danceable piece from the Musical Taliban with some intriguing vibes from the WO Crooner, Olamide.

Download and Share your thoughts on this new one!

DOWNLOAD HERE

