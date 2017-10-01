T’bellz – “Live It or Leave It” EP

Talented Afro singer T’Bellz comes through with his self-titled debut EP entitled “Live It or Leave It” through InDi Jam Records. Opeyemi Bello has proven himself to be the next big thing in the entertainment industry, rather than a track he chooses an EP instead. His efforts can never be overestimated.

“Live It or Leave It” EP is made of 7 blazing hot tracks, from “Wonwami”, “Na God”, “Kowa Available” all the way to the last track “Shope”. Trust me, these tracks are potential party rockers, travel partners and can also do well in your quiet time. All songs produced, Mixed & Mastered by Bazement Sounds.

T’Bellz made sure to leave no stone unturned. A wise man once said that a man’s greatness can be decided by the size of his dreams, this is true for T Bellz who revealed his plans of having both Davido and Wizkid in his next project shortly after the release of this EP. “I also have plans to work with some foreign rappers” he stated in the interview. I am certain that this chap is capable of taking us to a whole new level in the music industry. Join @iam_tbellz on social media

Enjoy the ride.