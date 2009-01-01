Home | Showtime | Music Videos | Sean Tizzle - Roll Up ft. Iceberg Slim (Official Video)
Sean Tizzle - Roll Up ft. Iceberg Slim (Official Video)

Bra Jude GH
After a smashing HIT like Latin lover.  Sean Tizzle, teamed up with Iceberg Slim on this Mr Kamera produced track titled Roll Up.

Bra Jude GH
Bra Jude GH

I am extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. I have over 3+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. I am committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is my driving force.

