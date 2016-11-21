Home | Headlines | CDS Olonishakin Declares 50 New Boko Haram Fighters Wanted

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Major-General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin, has reportedly declared 50 top members of Boko Haram fighters wanted. This is in addition to those declared wanted previously. The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, had in October, 2015 declared 100 members of the Boko Haram insurgents wanted.

Olonishakin, according to Daily Trust, made the declaration on Monday, November 21 at an event held at Theater Op Command in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The CDS urged the public to offer useful information that could enable troops to arrest the suspects and win the war against insurgency. Borno is one of the most affected states in Nigeria with many of its communities destroyed.

Olonishakin said declaring them wanted had helped in the past to and that he was sure this would work in favour of the country against the insurgents.