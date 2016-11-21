Home | Headlines | FG Releases Names Of Qualified Beneficiaries For First Batch Of N-Power
  21/11/2016
The Federal Government has released the names of the beneficiaries for the first batch of the N-power programme.

A total of 200,000 candidates were selected for the take-off stage set to kick-off Dec 1st.

Candidates who submitted their CV for the programme can check their status using the state they registered with or the phone number they submitted on the N-Power.

Recall that the N-Power Volunteer Corps is an attempt by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to invest in the human capital development of Nigerian citizens, particularly the youths.

The N-Power programmme is also an innovative means to enhance public services that are short of man-power in the area of basic education and primary healthcare. Also in the agric sector, it is aimed at achieving self-sufficiency by giving farmers relevant advisory services.


FG Releases Names Of Qualified Beneficiaries For First Batch Of N-Power
