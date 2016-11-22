Home | Headlines | Mercy Johnson or Daniella : Who Will Win In The Battle Of The Killer Body
FG Releases Names Of Qualified Beneficiaries For First Batch Of N-Power
Women Supporting Patience Jonathan Storm High Court In Lagos

Mercy Johnson or Daniella : Who Will Win In The Battle Of The Killer Body



  • 22/11/2016 01:02:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Mercy Johnson or Daniella : Who Will Win In The Battle Of The Killer Body Mercy Johnson or Daniella

Nollywood is filled with different personalities and individuals. The females are blessed with beauty, hot bodies and are talented. Two of the hottest actresses that grace our TV screens are Mercy Johnson and Daniella Okeke.

These two can be reffered to theri royal sexiness just because in curves department, they are among the curviest of them all. Mercy Johnson is a 32-year-old Nollywood actress. She began her acting career in 2004 and has featured in over 50 movies since she started. Daniella Okeke is a screen goddess who after appearing in the movie “Lagos Cougars” got nominated for a prestigious award. The actress who just started stepped in lime light has been making waves especially with her backside.

You decide who wins the battle as the sexiest Nollywood actress. This is the battle of figure 8: Mercy Johnson vs Daniella Okeke

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

 


view more articles

About Article Author

Mercy Johnson or Daniella : Who Will Win In The Battle Of The Killer Body
Jack Warner

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News