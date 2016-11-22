Home | Headlines | Women Supporting Patience Jonathan Storm High Court In Lagos
Women Supporting Patience Jonathan Storm High Court In Lagos



Several women group stormed the Federal High Court Lagos this morning to show their support to former first lady, Patience Jonathan, whose case on the $15 million found in the accounts of four companies linked to her, comes up for hearing today. See more photos after the cut...


