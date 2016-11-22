Home | Headlines | D?banj Admits To N100m Debt Case, Says It Was An Investment

24 hour after blasting several media outlets that reported he is in a debt mess, music star D’banj has admitted there’s indeed a N100million debt case in court.

D’banj made a stop at Soundcity FM today as he promotes his new single Focus. Speaking with Moet Abebe the award winning singer said

‘It is not a loan, it was an investment…there’s very little I can now, cause matter is in court‘.

‘ I don blow before social media, no be now way social media dey blow artiste, ‘ the singer adds as he continues to address social media claims that he’s washed out. ‘ The #Focus song might not have been released this year, ‘

he adds.

You can listen to D’banj’s new single Here