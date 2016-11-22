Home | Headlines | D?banj Admits To N100m Debt Case, Says It Was An Investment
Women Supporting Patience Jonathan Storm High Court In Lagos
TB Joshua?s Supporters Invoke God?s Thunder On Joshua?s Critics

D?banj Admits To N100m Debt Case, Says It Was An Investment



  • 22/11/2016 01:51:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
D?banj Admits To N100m Debt Case, Says It Was An Investment D?banj

24 hour after blasting several media outlets that reported he is in a debt mess, music star D’banj has admitted there’s indeed a N100million debt case in court.

D’banj made a stop at Soundcity FM today as he promotes his new single Focus. Speaking with Moet Abebe the award winning singer said

‘It is not a loan, it was an investment…there’s very little I can now, cause matter is in court‘.

‘ I don blow before social media, no be now way social media dey blow artiste, ‘ the singer adds as he continues to address social media claims that he’s washed out. ‘ The #Focus song might not have been released this year, ‘

he adds.

You can listen to D’banj’s new single Here


view more articles

About Article Author

D?banj Admits To N100m Debt Case, Says It Was An Investment
Jack Warner

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News