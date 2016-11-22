Home | Headlines | TB Joshua?s Supporters Invoke God?s Thunder On Joshua?s Critics

Some supporters of popular televangelist, Temi Tope Joshua, have warned the media to refrain from reporting negative stories about the cleric.

Loyalists of the cleric who issued the warming on social media accused several media organisations of carrying out a campaign of calumny against the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations.

Recall that two days to the US Presidential election, Mr. Joshua (popularly known as TB Joshua) predicted a “narrow” victory for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party presidential candidate. But contrary to Joshua’s prediction, Donald Trump, the Republican candidate clinched the ticket to the White House by winning 306 electoral colleges.

The result of the US election opened Joshua up to criticism from sections of Nigeria media.

However, supporters of TB Joshua have called on the critics of the cleric to stop spreading negative reports about the man of God or risk falling into God’s wrath. See reactions below: