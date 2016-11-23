Exposed: Aide Withdrew N16.7 billion Cash For Former PDP Governor
- 23/11/2016 01:26:00
- 18
- 0
– A former cashier in the Plateau state Government House has made a startling revelation
– Yusuf Pam, told a probe panel of enquiry how he withdrew N16.7 billion cash
– Pam said he was acting on orders from former Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang
A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has revealed how a former cashier in the Plateau state Government House, Yusuf Pam, withdrew N16.7 billion cash for former Plateau governor, Jonah Jang.
Pam who was attached to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), told a judicial commission of inquiry that he withdrew the money based on an “executive directive from the former governor”. According to him, he was given security backup to withdraw the cash, adding that each withdrawal was “usually a maximum of N150 million, which is always delivered to the governor”.
The judicial commission of inquiry set up by the current governor, Simon Lalong has since raised an alarm that the money was not accounted for by the past administration.
On Tuesday, November 22, the commission examined witnesses with respect to a memo against Jang and the Office of the SSG. The chairman of the commission, Stephen Adah, while analysing the contents of the memo, observed that the N16.7 billion was withdrawn by Pam. Meanwhile, Kelvin Bamshak, former director, finance and supply, Office of the SSG, while standing as a witness, told the panel that the money was a “classified expenditure”. According to Bamshak, the purpose for the withdrawal, and how it was expended, was only known by the former governor. The chairman of the commission however adjourned further hearing on the memo to Wednesday, November 23.
In a related development, Jang, now a senator, has decried the setting up of the probe by Governor Lalong, calling it a waste of scarce resources. “Plateau state government under Simon Lalong continues to waste scarce resources that would have been put to better use for the good of the state on a needless voyage of fantasies and fixation bound for the rocks’ so much money has been expended in what is now a wild goose chase,” Jang said in a statement.
