Home | Headlines | UPDATE: Jimoh Ibrahim Dismiised, Jegede Now PDP's Candidate

– An Appeal court sitting in Abuja has sacked Jimoh Ibrahim as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) or Saturday’s gubernatorial election

– The appeal court agreed with Mr Olanipekun, lawyer to Mr Jegede that it is a misnomer for Jimoh Ibrahim to have benefited from the Abang’s ruling as he was not a party to the suit

An Appeal court sitting in Abuja has sacked Jimoh Ibrahim as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) or Saturday’s gubernatorial election. The judge, Justice Saulawa ordered INEC to restore Eyitayo Jegede as the true candidate for the party.

In his judgment, Justice Saulawa said principle of natural justice demands that all sides are given fair hearing and that Abang had no jurisdiction to order INEC order to publish Jimoh’s name as Ondo PDP candidate.

The Appeal Court said principle of natural justice demands that all sides are given fair hearing and that Abang had no jurisdiction to order INEC order to publish Jimoh’s name as Ondo PDP candidate. Appeal court agrees with Mr Olanipekun, lawyer to Mr Jegede that it is a misnomer for Jimoh Ibrahim to have benefited from the Abang’s ruling as he was not a party to the suit. All the objections filed by Mr. Ibrahim and his loyalists at the Appeal Court were also dismissed.