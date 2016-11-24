Home | Headlines | 3 Moin Moin Recipes You Will Adore

What are the best moin moin recipes you should know about? Well, we have a few options you should consider.

What is this well-loved moin moin?

Putting it in simple words, it is a baked pie made out of beans. There are several methods of making it. However, in this article, we will show you how to bake this cake in an oven.

So let’s proceed to the ground rules that will help you bake the best moin moin cake ever.

Basics for making yummy yet easy moin moin cake

Don’t be afraid to use a variety of oils. Usually, people stick to the vegetable one or the oil one. However, feel free to use the one that you feel more comfortable about. Another thing to remember is that the beans you use should be very soft for a better cake quality. On top of that, when blending them, make sure to leave no chunks whatsoever.

Bear in mind that proper mixing beans is vital, as the batter will be very firm and not airy if you don’t use this tip. Finally, opt for small or medium size pans to let the cake bake all the way nicely through the batter.

Now as you know all the secrets to baking an utterly delicious moin moin cake, let’s proceed to discuss the best recipes there are on the Internet.

Great and easy moin moin recipes

? Moin moin recipe with bean flour ?

Ingredients you will need:

? A bag of bean flour (at least half a kilogram)

? two onions

? one big sweet pepper

? one chili pepper

? A stock cube

?around 800 ml of warm water

? 100 ml of milk

? an egg

? spices to taste

? some oil

? ewe eeran leaves

How to make it:

Start with checking whether the bean flour is all clean and has no lumps. Preferably, use a sieve for this purpose. Then take this flour and add half a liter of warm water to it. Take a whisk and make a nice smooth batter out of these two ingredients.



After this, take the milk and some oil as well as a big fresh egg and put all this into the batter. Make it mix up thoroughly until it all becomes one whole mixture.

Then proceed to cut onions and peppers and putting this into the batter too. Whisk it until it all combines to form a nice smooth mixture. Then continue to mix in some stock. You have to let it cook until tiny little bubbles appear on the surface. Then let the water stay for a little while until it becomes thick.



Then you need to start working on preparing the cake itself. The professionals recommend cooking just a little bit first before you make a whole big cake itself to avoid ruining it. That is why take a small portion of your batter and bake it for some time until done.

Now, add spices to taste to make it all work for you. Later, go on to wash the ewe eeran leaves and laying them down nicely. Remember that your task is to make cones out of the leaves. So, take your time and make the shapes accurately. It might not be easy at first, but practice makes perfect. Make sure the leaves are whole and have no holes. It is vital to keep the batter inside the leaf and not have it all over your pot.



Finally, take some moin moin and put it inside these cones. You can also close them like an envelope. The last step is to put it into a steamer and let it stay there for at least half an hour. It will all get easier with time, so don’t get disappointed right away. It is not easy, but you will make it work, so don’t worry.

? Nigerian moin moin recipe ?

Ingredients you need for it:

? Brown beans – at least two cups

? one red sweet pepper cut roughly

? three onions

? one chili pepper

? a big egg

? 120 ml of milk

? a little bit of oil

? several hard boiled eggs

? chicken stock with spices

How to make it:

Start with leaving the beans in water for at least half an hour. Then take the skins off and wash them nicely, so that white shells can be seen.



Then take them and mix them with spices, some tomato paste as well as onions and peppers. Pour in some water (a couple of cups) and make sure it is warm enough before you mix it in.



Later proceed to stir it for a couple of minutes and adding the milk afterward. Then pour in all of the stock you saved for this purpose, as well as spices to taste if you feel like adding more of them to your meal. Try not to add too much salt, as it changes its taste once cooked and ready to be served.



Now, make an egg foamy and add it to the mixture. Put several spoons of oil. Then take your blender and use for some time until it turns to be soufflé. Take hard boiled eggs and put one of each in a pan where mpoin moin will be steamed. Then set the steamer for around half an hour until done.

Voila! Your meal is ready to be served with something on the side or just like this!

? Another great moin moin recipe ?

Ingredients you will need for it:

? three cups of beans (better if dark or brown)

? Three-quarters of a cup of smoked meat

? half a cup of smoked fish

? a quarter of a cup of dried shrimps

? two eggs (already boiled)

? a quarter of a cup of ground crayfish

? one spoon of regular oil

? one and a half a spoon of palm oil

? one big sweet red pepper

? two onions

? one chili pepper

? some spices to taste

? a variety of prawns and shrimps of all sizes

How you can make it:

This moin moin recipe is very easy, yet it can be called f the best methods of this type. You should start with putting your fish along with shrimps, smoked meat, onions (cut) in a pan. Then take some water (about a finger above the ingredients in the pan).



Add spices to taste. Boil all of these foods until the meat becomes “chewable.” This is your indicator that it is ready. Previously you should put the beans into the water to let them stay there for a few moments.

Then take their skins off and wash them nicely. Then take a blender (or do it manually) and mix these beans, a sweet red pepper, chili pepper and some onions as well until they become an indigenous mixture. Heat up the variety of oils you have prepared. Don’t boil them, but make them scalding.



Considering that the smoked meat is done, the rest of the ingredients should be ready to go too. Mix these two pans together and see if they are not too thick. You can pour in some water to make it less thick.

Then put the crayfish in and add it to the rest of the moin moin. You don’t want your moin moin to be too hard, as it won’t taste magnificent. So, make it dripping. Then it is ready to be steamed or baked (it’s up to you!)

You should cook it or bake it for at least forty minutes until it becomes what you want it to be.



There you go! Your family and friends will love this perfect moin moin. So, make sure to share these easy recipes with them as well. Bon appetite!

