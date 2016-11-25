Home | Headlines | No One Can Suspend Me From PDP Says Kashamu

Senator Kashamu representing Ogun East District at the National Assembly, has boasted that one on can suspend him from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

His reaction came hours after the Ogun State chapter of the PDP had allegedly suspended him and six others for their role in the crisis that engulfed the party in Ondo State.

Their suspension reportedly took immediate effect on Friday, November 25.

Others allegedly suspended with Kashamu are: Messrs Bayo Dayo, Pegba Otemolu, Semiu Shodipo, Fatai Adeyanju, Segun Seriki, Daisi Akitan and Bowale Solaja.

