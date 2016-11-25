Home | Headlines | See How Vice President Osinbajo And Wife Celebrated 27th Wedding Anniversary

Vice President Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo and his beautiful wife Dolapo Osinbajo are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, November 25.

The couple got married on November 25, 1989 and today is their 27th wedding anniversary.

The couple on their wedding day in 1989

Dolapo took to her Instagram to post picture of she and Yemi cutting what we can assume is their anniversary cake. She said: “27 years with my friend. All glory to the Lord.”

The couple on their 27th anniversary

The couple have three children together. We wish them many more happy years.

