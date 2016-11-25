Home | Headlines | See How Vice President Osinbajo And Wife Celebrated 27th Wedding Anniversary
5 Famous Nigerian Footballers Who Have Visited TB Joshua For Prayers
Breaking News: OBJ?s Minister Charged With N800 million Fraud

See How Vice President Osinbajo And Wife Celebrated 27th Wedding Anniversary



  • 25/11/2016 02:20:00
  • 16
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
See How Vice President Osinbajo And Wife Celebrated 27th Wedding Anniversary Yemi Osinbajo and his beautiful wife, Dolapo Sonbajo

Vice President Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo and his beautiful wife Dolapo Osinbajo are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, November 25.

The couple got married on November 25, 1989 and today is their 27th wedding anniversary.

osinbajo 3

The couple on their wedding day in 1989

Dolapo took to her Instagram to post  picture of she and Yemi cutting what we can assume is their anniversary cake. She said: “27 years with my friend. All glory to the Lord.”

osinbajo 1

The couple on their 27th anniversary

The couple have three children together. We wish them many more happy years.

 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

See How Vice President Osinbajo And Wife Celebrated 27th Wedding Anniversary
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News