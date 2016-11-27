Read An Open Letter To Goodluck Jonathan
Editor’s note: Justice Ezihuo Chigonum in this open letter reminds former president Goodluck Jonathan to pay him N1,000 and the interest appreciated after 3 years following the causality and stress in the 2014 immigration exercise.
Your excellency, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I write you this open letter knowing my letter will not get to you if I post it the conventional way. Sir recall that in 2013, the ministry of interior under the care of Abba Moro, advertised vacancy in some positions in the Nigerian Immigration Services and asked unemployed Nigerian youths to apply with the sum of 1000 naira only. Over 7 million unemployed Nigerians applied for the various positions advertised, Sir, I am one of them.
Almost a year later, we were invited to come and write a screening/fitness test. Mine was in Yakubu Gowon (then Liberation) stadium. Sir, right before me, 3 unemployed Nigerian youths lost their lives including a pregnant woman.
We wrote the test nonetheless (its a pity). Sir, I want to remind you that no body was employed after that recruitment test which we paid 1, 000 naira for, which means nobody got value for the 1, 000 naira paid. Sir, just to inform you, the current President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari just employed 200,000 Nigerian youths for the first batch of the N-Power scheme which will employ more 300,000 applicants without a single casualty recorded.
Sir, I almost forgot to inform you the N-power scheme did not collect any fee from applicants meaning it was free. Sir, the main reason why I wrote this open letter is to remind you that you are still owing me 1,000 naira and the interest has appreciated using the MMM formula of 30% interest a month x 3 years. Calculating it, the accrued figure you are owing me according to MMM Formula, if using #1000 x 3years (36 months) = #129,600. Sir, please try to pay me back my money as it will go a very long way in expanding my fish farm. Here are my account details.
Account Name: Justice Chigonum.
Account Number: 2041278488 Bank: UBA (savings)
Sir, kindly pay the calculated amount to the above account. Sir, don’t be too angry with me, I only asked for my money.
Thank you sir and God bless you. Justice Ezihuo Chigonum
