Home | Headlines | See What Happened To This Lady After A Failed Bottom Enlargement (Disturbing Pics)
Read An Open Letter To Goodluck Jonathan
See The Top 5 Nollywood Actors For Year 2016 As Presented By Charlse Novia

See What Happened To This Lady After A Failed Bottom Enlargement (Disturbing Pics)



  • 28/11/2016 02:34:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
See What Happened To This Lady After A Failed Bottom Enlargement (Disturbing Pics) See What Happened To This Lady After A Failed Bottom Enlargement

According to reports making rounds online, this young lady landed herself in big trouble after reportedly undertaking a botched bottom enlargement. Photos of the young lady and her swollen laps have been trending online after the unfavorable treatment.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

See What Happened To This Lady After A Failed Bottom Enlargement (Disturbing Pics)
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News