See The Top 5 Nollywood Actors For Year 2016 As Presented By Charlse Novia

Charles Novia has released his Best Actors list for 2016. And according to him, the trophies go to actors Kunle Fawole, Wale Ojo, Gregory Ojefua, Ramsey Nouah and RMD. Read what he wrote on his website after the cut

And so, it’s time for the guys on my list and it’s the fourth year of my doing this. Thanks to all who have been following this particular segment annually and urging me on to keep on with it. 2016 had a number of new actors who were quite good in some movies.

There were some good actors from the old stock too who had a great year. However, one had to prune down to this list after tediously sifting through a shortlist. There are some names I should give Special Mention, who did not make the list for purely technical reasons on my template but who stood out in their own right in acting fares in 2016. Sambasa Nzeribe, a relatively new actor is one to watch out for. Daniel K Daniel had a good year too, even winning a couple of major awards for ‘Best Actor’. OC Ukeje had a good outing too as well as a fantastic stage actor called Patrick Dibuah.

Kudos once again to those names mentioned. The templates for arriving at my Best 5 Actors in 2016 are the same as used for the Best Actresses annually ; Characterisation, Interpretation, Visualisation and Enunciation

NUMBER 5: KUNLE FAWOLE