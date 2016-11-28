Home | Headlines | Dele Momodu Defends Davido And Calls Him Family

– When the whole saga regarding Davido, his baby mama, and her uncle Dele Momodu came to the forefront earlier in the year, most were surprised

-Seeing that the most did not even expect Mr. Momodu to join words with Davido

– But it appears all is now well between both parties

Popular musician Davido and respected journalist/politician Dele Momodu are not exactly best of friends but they are also not enemies either.

The two have had a topsy – turvy relationship based on the fact that Davido fathered a child with Mr. Momodu’s cousin Sophie. At a point, their relationship was so bad that Davido in one of his songs referred to the Ovation magazine publisher as ‘his boy’. And Mr. Momodu responded by saying he is not anyone’s boy and that David is just a kid. But it seems all is forgotten judging by a recent photo Mr. Momodu posted on Instagram. Posing with another popular musician Wizkid, he quickly shut down a fan who tried to insult Davido.

See the post and his comment below: