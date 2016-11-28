40 People Died In Kogi Communal Clash
- 28/11/2016 23:04:00
- 9
- 0
– A communal clash in Kogi state has left about 40 people killed
– The clash is said to be between the Ebira, Mozu and Bassa Komu people
– Many houses were set ablaze, following the fight which has been recurrent for years
Bassa Local government area of Kogi state witnessed some carnage, on Monday, November 28, after fight broke out between the Ebira Mozu and Bassa Komu people.
About 40 people were reportedly killed in the fray, as houses were burnt and property worth millions were destroyed. The incident which occurred in the early hours of yesterday, had been a reoccurring development in the last few years. This Day reports that dangerous weapons like guns, knives and arrows were said to have been freely used in the clash that lasted for hours.
Many houses were said to have been set ablaze during the attack, leading to pandemonium among the residents of the area. Reports suggest that the latest onslaught was said to have led to casualties on both sides and wanton destruction of property in the community. It was learnt that the crisis and the destruction were aided by the peculiar terrain of the community which can only be easily accessed by water.
Sources also stated that some of the security operatives deployed to quell the crisis were involved in an accident at Odenyi and that they sustained inquiries. Unconfirmed reports however said two of the security agents lost their lives in the accident.
Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Anya, said houses were burnt, but that the police were yet to have full information. He, however, said the community had already been deserted before the arrival of a detachment of policemen sent to restore order in the area. Meanwhile, several people are feared dead following a communal clash between two communities in Lagos state.
Punch reports that a clash between Otodo Gbame – an Egun community in Lekki phase 1 and some Yoruba youth have led to the killing of 11 people. It was also gathered that seven people re still missing after the clash. Meanwhile, eye witnesses said the conflict started on Sunday, November, 13, after residents of the community insisted that the Yoruba youths relocate from the area over land grabbing issue.
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)