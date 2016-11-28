Home | Headlines | 40 People Died In Kogi Communal Clash

Bassa Local government area of Kogi state witnessed some carnage, on Monday, November 28, after fight broke out between the Ebira Mozu and Bassa Komu people.

About 40 people were reportedly killed in the fray, as houses were burnt and property worth millions were destroyed. The incident which occurred in the early hours of yesterday, had been a reoccurring development in the last few years. This Day reports that dangerous weapons like guns, knives and arrows were said to have been freely used in the clash that lasted for hours.

Many houses were said to have been set ablaze during the attack, leading to pandemonium among the residents of the area. Reports suggest that the latest onslaught was said to have led to casualties on both sides and wanton destruction of property in the community. It was learnt that the crisis and the destruction were aided by the peculiar terrain of the community which can only be easily accessed by water.

Sources also stated that some of the security operatives deployed to quell the crisis were involved in an accident at Odenyi and that they sustained inquiries. Unconfirmed reports however said two of the security agents lost their lives in the accident.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Anya, said houses were burnt, but that the police were yet to have full information. He, however, said the community had already been deserted before the arrival of a detachment of policemen sent to restore order in the area. Meanwhile, several people are feared dead following a communal clash between two communities in Lagos state.

Punch reports that a clash between Otodo Gbame – an Egun community in Lekki phase 1 and some Yoruba youth have led to the killing of 11 people. It was also gathered that seven people re still missing after the clash. Meanwhile, eye witnesses said the conflict started on Sunday, November, 13, after residents of the community insisted that the Yoruba youths relocate from the area over land grabbing issue.