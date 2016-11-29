Home | Headlines | Ekweremadu Accuses President Buhari Of Using Military Style With Senate

– President Muhammadu Buhari needs to update his style of leading Nigeria because he is presently using military methods

– Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu noted that the term ‘virement’ was a military terminology that should not have been used at the National Assembly

Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using military style in asking for extra money to fund capital projects. Vanguard reports that Ekeremadu made this assertion on the floor of the upper house of legislature as the senators debated on Buhari’s request for N180bn virement.

While making a case for the funds to be released to help tackle economic recession, Ekweremadu noted that the president should have requested for a supplementary budget and not virement of funds which he said was a military-style demanding for extra funding beyond the budget.

President Buhari’s letter requested that he be allowed N180billion funds to pay capital projects which he highlighted thus: “This request has risen due to a number of reasons, including shortfalls in provisions for personnel costs, inadequate provision ab nitio for some items like the amnesty programme, continuing requirements to sustain the war against insurgency, and depreciation of the naira.

“However, considering the fact that the budgeted revenues are running behind target largely due to renewed violence in the Niger Delta, and there are no supplementary revenue sources, the most viable option for now is the virement of appropriated funds from heads and sub-heads that may not be fully utlised before the end of the year. “The security-related lines in the service wide vote, specifically operations internal for the armed forces (N13bn) and operation Lafiya Dole (N8bn) have been totally released while the Nigerian air force needs about (N12, 708, 367, 476) to cover the foreign exchange differentials in the procurement of its critical capabilities.

“The contingency vote of N12bn has a balance of only N1, 827, 570, 443. It is considered necessary to augment this vote in the light of frequently emerging contingencies. “Only N20bn (already fully released) was provided in the 2016 budget for the Niger Delta amnesty programme. Consequently, the allowances to ex-militants have only been paid up to May 2016. This is creating a lot of restiveness and compounding the security challenges in the Niger Delta.” The senate eventually approved the extra funds but granted N213billion, N33billion more than the president requested and N5billion more that the House of Representatives approved.