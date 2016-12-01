Home | Headlines | 12 Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers Sacked Over S3x For Marks Scandal

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on Thursday announced the dismissal of 12 lecturers of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in connection with sexual-related offences.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Masa’udu Kazaure, who made this known at a news conference in Kaduna, said 16 other lecturers were demoted, while four others were warned.

He also said two others were advised, another two cautioned, while one lecturer would be mentored.

He said the development was the outcome of an investigation following a publication by The Punch newspaper of April 9, 2016 with the title: “School Where Prostitutes Assist Male Students to Get Marks”.

He said: “The summery of the publication indicated that students hire prostitutes or beg their girlfriends to sleep with lecturers on their behalf in order to earn higher grades in their courses.

“The lecturer chooses a hotel of his choice and the affected students pay the hotel bills, which include the meals before the action.

“Some of the lecturers give the option of paying by cash, which cost between N10, 000 and N20, 000, which could give the student not more than a ‘C’ grade.

“We promptly informed the Minister of Education, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Department of Security Services (DSS).’’

Mr. Kazaure said the board, therefore, constituted a fact-finding committee with representation from EFCC, ICPC, DSS, NBTE and the Federal Ministry of Education and gave it one week within which to getting to the root of the matter.

The committee was also to proffer lasting solutions to the problem.

He said the committee submitted its report on June 14, 2016, which was deliberated by the board and recommendations submitted to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

According to him, the recommendations were approved on November 21.

“Consequently, the minister approved the dismissal from the services of the Polytechnic two chief lecturers, two principal lecturers and one Lecturer I.

“Also, four chief lecturers, one Principal Lecturer, one Lecturer I, one Lecturer II and one Higher Technician had their appointments terminated.

“The minister also approved the demotion of one Chief Lecturer, four principal lecturers, three senior lecturers, three Lecturer I, four Lecturer II, and one Senior Instructor.

“One Chief lecturer, one Principal Lecturer, one lecturer I, and one Lecturer II were warned, while a Chief lecturer and one Senior Technologist were advised to be of good conduct.

“In addition, two senior lecturers were cautioned, an Assistant Lecturer is to be mentored and one ND student is to be advised, while another student denied admission into the polytechnic,’’ Mr. Kazaure said.

