Femi Adesina : Tinubu Did Not Make Buhari President, He Only Helped

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent interview addressed claims that the President was put into office by Bola Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Congress.





When asked if President Buhari has betrayed Tinubu who helped install him in office, Adesina said, ''You are a journalist and a political watcher. You can say whether somebody installed another person. I am sure as a political watcher you know it. You know that getting to political office is usually a combination of factors. Each person has a role he plays and so, I don’t think anybody can come out to say, “I installed this person.” No, it is a wrong word. ''

''That person would then be playing God. Asiwaju Tinubu is a political force to reckon with. He played his own part in the emergence of President Buhari and that is why the President has high respect for him. ''

