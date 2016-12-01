(Video) President Buhari Receives Ondo Governor-Elect, Rotimi Akeredolu
- 01/12/2016 20:09:00
- 8
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari today Dec 1st, 2016 received Ondo state Governor-Elect Rotimi Akeredolu at the State House Akeredolu was accompanied by Governor of Plateau & Minister of Mine and Steel Mr Kayode fayemi.
