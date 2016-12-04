Buhari Support Group Cautions Emir Sanusi
The group warned the Emir against “being constantly unduly flippant in order not to bring disrespect to the stool he occupies”.
Chairman of the BMSG, MalIam Muhammad Labbo, gave the charge in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.
He described the latest attack regarding government’s proposal to procure a multi-billion dollar loan by Emir Sanusi as very unfortunate and disheartening.
Labbo said, “as a highly respected public figure, the Emir should not engage in street tactics to make his point because the doors to the president’s office are widely open to him to offer his advice for the betterment of the country and its people”.
According to the statement, “the Emir’s open and hostile posture to the policies of the government could be misunderstood, thereby dividing the people.
“…since the Emir is not an opposition political figure, his hostile attacks are likely to be interpreted as political, thereby compromising the neutrality of his office.
“On the 30 billion dollars proposed loan, a simple check by the Emir would show him that about two thirds of it is for the rail project that includes the East-West and Lagos-Kano corridors that have capacity to create tens of thousands of jobs for his subjects and other Nigerians. Or, is the Emir against accelerated national development?”, the statement queried.
Labbo said as a friend of the president, “Emir Sanusi should not give ammo to the President’s opponents to undermine the efforts of the government in the implementation of its change agenda.
“He should rather, subscribe to the age-old code of ethics of the traditional institution where emirs are mostly seen and hardly heard, instead of being constantly unduly flippant in order not to bring disrespect to the stool he occupies”.
The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari holds Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II in the highest esteem, adding that in the spirit of mutual respect, the Emir should channel any constructive criticism privately, as was always done by his predecessor and other traditional rulers, and the president would use his input for the good of the country.
