FG Gives FRSC Authority To Carry Guns

The Federal Government has granted officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC, the authority to carry arms while on duty.

Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this while speaking at the end of the year management strategy session for the parastatal in Abuja during the weekend.

According to Oyeyemi, the need for the officers to bear arms arose from the increased number of violent attacks and killing of some of its operatives while on duty.

According to Oyeyemi, over 70 of its personnel have been killed in 2016 alone as a result of violent attacks by angry motorists.

Oyeyemi said the FRSC Establishment Act gives power to the corps to bear arms and that the Federal Government had earlier approved that, with about 5,000 personnel already undergoing training on firearms.

