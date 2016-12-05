Home | Headlines | President Buhari Meets With President Sirleaf In Abuja

- President Muhammadu Buhari has met with his Liberian counterpart, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

- Sirleaf visited Buhari in Abuja, the Nigerian capital

- The two leaders met behind closed door

President Sirleaf met with Buhari on Monday, December 5, briefing the Nigerian president on sub-regional security challenges ahead of the 3rd Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa slated for Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6.

Buhari is expected to leave Abuja later today for the forum in Dakar, Senegal.

Sirleaf, who is the current Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), is expected to brief President Buhari on efforts made to curb terrorism in the sub-region.

NAN reports that the two leaders may also discuss other issues bordering on sub-regional integration and bilateral trade.

The Liberian President, who arrived Abuja on Sunday on a two-day official visit to Nigeria, visited the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja on the same day

The ECOWAS chairperson also held closed door meetings with the President of the commission, Mr Marcel de Souza, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and senior officials of the commission.