Is Paying Tithes A Scam? Find Out What OAP Freeze Has To Say!
- 07/12/2016 03:22:00
- 5
- 0
He made his opinion known via a post on Instagram.
LINDA IKEJI DOES NOT PAY TITHE, SHE WORKS HARD AND CARES FOR THE LESS PRIVILEGED!
—————-
I just got off the phone with Linda after congratulating her on yet another achievement inside this recession, a 70 million Naira Range Rover autobiography SUV. How did she do it? Did she invest in MMM? Of course not, did God bless her because she paid tithe to a Yahoo boy pastor? Hell no!!! So how did she do it??? SHE WORKED HARD!!! The key to success is hard work! Linda works 16 hours a day on the average and she empowers everyone around her, family, friends, widows, orphans and unemployed women that’s what God wants!
—————–
@officiallindaikeji I am so proud of you! You are hardworking, beautiful, sexy, intelligent, innovative, unstoppable, influential in fact Ifeoma, you are too much!
Where angels fear to tread you go there and buy land. You are an avant-garde archetype and a paradigm shifter all in one and I’m so proud of you! Learn from Linda all u need is Hardwork, perseverance dedication and determination, money will surely come!
—————–
God said all the tithe belong to the Levites in Numbers 18: 21. Do you know that Levites are not even Christians?? They are JEWS and they practice Judaism!!! Never in the bible was the role of the Levites or the tithe transferred from the Levite to any apostle, bishop, deacon, disciple, prayer warrior, pastor, priest, prophet, choir master, minister or any Nigerian pastor.
—————–
None of the 12 disciples of JESUS collected tithe, so why are Nigerian pastors collecting it on their behalf?
—————–
STOP PAYING TITHE, IT’S A SCAM! HELP THE LESS PRIVILEGED INSTEAD ~FRZ
