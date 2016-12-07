Home | Headlines | Is Okonjo Iweala Planning To Run For Presidency With Atiku?
  • 07/12/2016 02:40:00
Okonjo Iweala -Atiku Poster
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala , former  Minister of Finance, has issued a statement denying viral posters touting her to be running for presidency with Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

In a statement released on Tuesday by her spokesman, Paul C Nwabuikwu, she said:

"Our attention has been drawn to speculative media stories linking former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okongo-Iweala with the next presidential election scheduled to hold in 2019.

"In an effort to invest their efforts with phony credibility, those behind the project have even gone to the extent of designing a fake campaign poster embossed with her image.

"This is to clarify that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala who is busy with important international duties has absolutely nothing to do with these speculations and activities.

"She has neither discussed nor endorsed them with anybody.

"We urge the Nigerian media and public to ignore this mischievous exercise and its sponsors."



