Home | Headlines | FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Eid-El-Maulud
Kumuyi Dedicates Bayelsa State New Governor's Office (photos)
Church Building Collapse:Read How Aide Sacrificed His Life To Save Governor Emmanuel

FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Eid-El-Maulud



  • 08/12/2016 09:56:00
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Eid-El-Maulud FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Eid-El-Maulud

The Federal Government has declared Monday, Dec. 12 , as public holiday to mark the Muslim festival of Eid-El-Maulud, to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

The Minister of Interior, Retired Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Dambazau enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a strong, united and peaceful Nation.‎

He also urged all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace across the nation.‎

The minister also called on all Nigerians to be patient and supportive of the present administration for the successful implementation of its laudable programmes.

He wished all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Eid-El-Maulud celebration.


view more articles

About Article Author

FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Eid-El-Maulud
Jack Warner

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News