FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Eid-El-Maulud

The Federal Government has declared Monday, Dec. 12 , as public holiday to mark the Muslim festival of Eid-El-Maulud, to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

The Minister of Interior, Retired Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Dambazau enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a strong, united and peaceful Nation.‎

He also urged all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace across the nation.‎

The minister also called on all Nigerians to be patient and supportive of the present administration for the successful implementation of its laudable programmes.

He wished all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Eid-El-Maulud celebration.