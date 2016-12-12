Home | Headlines | Osinbajo Assures Nigerians Of Protection In Worship Places

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday gave an assurance that government would protect Nigerians in their places of worship and ensure that they practised their chosen faith in freedom.

Osinbajo gave the assurance at the Christian Centre during the Service of Nine Lessons Christmas Carol tagged `Celebrating Jesus, The Light’ taken from the book of John Chapter 1 Verses 1 to 5.

He said that the Federal Government would continue to work hard to restore what the country had lost over the years.

“On the part of government, you have our assurance that we shall continue to live by example, working hard and diligently every day to restore the years that the canker worms have eaten.

“Government will continue to dutifully protect lives and property with all the means at its disposal while also protecting the life of every Nigerian to freely worship in their chosen faith.

“We shall continue to pursue dialogue, reconciliation and nation building as we continue to focus on some of the areas of divergence and differences in our national lives.

According to him, “when we live in love and we live in peace, we live in prosperity and so we should love our nation enough to serve it with diligence and upright awe’’.

Osinbajo informed that with God and the unrelenting determination by government to resolve the problems facing the country, better days are ahead of Nigeria.

He reminded Christians to practise love, service to the Lord and exemplary characters as Christmas was just around the corner.

