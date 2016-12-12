Home | Headlines | Stampede In Synagogue Reportedly Kills Three Worshippers
Stampede In Synagogue Reportedly Kills Three Worshippers



Three worshippers were purportedly feared dead at the Synagogue Church of all Nations, SCOAN, Ikotun, Lagos, Weekend, after a stampede on the church’s premises.

It was gathered that the victims were part of a crowd that struggled to see the church’s General Overseer, Prophet Temitope Joshua, during a Prophetic Service.

SCOAN had in a post on its Facebook page, TB Joshua Ministries said: “Given what you have witnessed during the Friday Healing Service, Saturday Prophetic Service and the Sunday Live Service that encompass the Revival, continue to be in an atmosphere of prayer and use your faith to put a demand on the anointing as God’s miraculous works unfold through the ministration of the Morning Water. Believe that your own testimony is a moment away, in Jesus’ name.”

Details later…


