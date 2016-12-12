Nigeria’s Democracy Is Indeed Under Serious Threat, Says Bishop
- 12/12/2016 05:54:00
- 2
- 0
Bishop Seun Adeoye of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry (SGTM), Rehoboth Arena, Osun State in a statement on Monday, December 12, 2016 said the threat to the nation’s democracy was manifesting through the current economic pains Nigerians are currently passing through, the various reports of manipulations of electoral processes and the lopsided political appointments in favour of some sections of the country.
Besides, the cleric noted that the disdain treatment by the executive arm towards the nation’s judiciary was a bad omen for the survival of democracy which “is just finding its footing after many years of military rules”.
“Today, Nigerians are battling for survival with no solution in sight to our economic problems. Prices of food and other essential materials keep on rising astronomically everyday with no increment in workers’ wages and we see our leaders arrogantly behaving as if nothing is happening.
“When some of us led protests against the raising of fuel price from N87 to N145, we were told then that this action would help state governors pay workers salaries but seven months after many of the governors, in particular, the governor of Osun state where I reside are still panting as they were unable to fulfill this promise.
“It is sad that when you go around, you see frustrated and disillusioned Nigerians praying for an unusual intervention in governance. This is unacceptable. Democracy is still the best form of government.
But unfortunately, most of our political players are behaving in manners not too good for the continued existence of our nation’s civil rule.
“Is it true that the federal government corruption fight was targeted at only the opposition while members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not being prosecuted but are being treated as saints?
“Is it true that soldiers and other paramilitary forces have been helping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig elections for his party against the will of the people as widely reported in recent elections particularly that of Rivers State?”
Bishop Adeoye urged President Buhari not to just wave aside genuine complaints by Nigerians saying his positive reactions to issues being raised by the people will give them more confidence to trust him as their leaders.
He stated further that even though it appeared that the president has succeeded in stifling the voices of opposition in the country as many critics of his government have gone underground,
“I think this is also not good for democracy”.
“At a time too, armed policemen stormed my house in Osogbo looking for what was not lost but when it comes time to speak the truth, I need to do so and I encourage Nigerians too not to keep quiet. Religion leaders, the media and human rights group must help rise up when occasion demands. Like I mentioned, our nation’s democracy is under threat unless we retrace our steps”, he stated.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)