Defence Headquarters Denies Retirement Of Service Chiefs

Nigeria's has denied retirement of Service Chiefs - Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin and Chief of the Naval staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

Minister of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali in a statement released by his Public Relations officer Colonel Tukur Gusau stated that there was no such communication between the office of the Honourable Minister of Defence and the service chiefs directing any one of them to hand over his office and proceed on retirement.

The attention of the Honourable Minister of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali was drawn to some online publications claiming that he has sent letters to the Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin and Chief of the Naval staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas directing them to hand over their offices on or before Friday, 16 December.

Please be informed that there was no such communication between the office of the Honourable Minister of Defence and the service chiefs directing any one of them to hand over his office and proceed on retirement. The appointment and replacement of service chiefs is a prerogative responsibility of the office of the President and Commander in Chief.

